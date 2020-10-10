Lition Market Capitalization Tops $4.45 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Lition has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $573,486.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and Dcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,308.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.65 or 0.03286378 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.92 or 0.02103873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00433430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.01025210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010561 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00607119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00046999 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Lition

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Dcoin, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.