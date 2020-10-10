Loopring Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Loopring has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $237.73 million and approximately $78.40 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.42 or 0.05056498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,143,941,524 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.