Masari Price Reaches $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Masari has a total market cap of $174,937.47 and approximately $46,123.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

