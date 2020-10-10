Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Minerals Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.67. 138,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,808. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.52 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 95.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

