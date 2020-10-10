Mooncoin (MOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 83.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $22.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00432503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 97.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,134,805,977 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

