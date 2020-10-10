Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $980,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. 822,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit