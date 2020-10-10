Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $980,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. 822,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

