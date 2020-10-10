MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

MSG Entertainment stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,021. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33. MSG Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.97) by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

