Namecoin Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $4,567.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,297.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.37 or 0.02101131 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00525190 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011097 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

