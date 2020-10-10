Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Netstreit in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Netstreit in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Netstreit in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Netstreit stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 94,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,926. Netstreit has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

About Netstreit

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST)

Receive News & Ratings for Netstreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netstreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit