Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Netstreit in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Netstreit in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Netstreit in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Netstreit stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 94,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,926. Netstreit has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

About Netstreit

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

