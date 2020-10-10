Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.46 Million

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce $293.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $367.70 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $222.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,634 shares of company stock worth $765,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 32,384 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $104.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,907. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.27.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit