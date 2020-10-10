Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce $293.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $367.70 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $222.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,634 shares of company stock worth $765,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 32,384 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $104.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,907. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.27.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.