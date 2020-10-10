NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $356.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce sales of $356.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.86 million to $362.70 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $378.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.67 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

NS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE NS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. 294,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.47. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 5,000 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at $586,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 894,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.