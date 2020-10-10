Nyzo Market Capitalization Achieves $1.96 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $657,080.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

