PCHAIN (PI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.42 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $46,182.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.01 or 0.05052630 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030989 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,911,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 787,163,065 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

