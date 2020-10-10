PIVX Market Cap Reaches $21.22 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003290 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Upbit and Coinbe. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $21.22 million and approximately $185,086.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIVX has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00027917 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003668 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Graviex, Binance, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Upbit, Bisq, Bittrex, Coinbe, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Coinroom and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.