PowerPool Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One PowerPool token can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00017414 BTC on major exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $4.29 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

