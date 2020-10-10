QuickX Protocol Price Hits $0.0204 on Major Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $434,911.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.01 or 0.05052630 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030989 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

