QYNO Trading 115.5% Higher Over Last Week (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 105.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, QYNO has traded up 115.5% against the dollar. QYNO has a market capitalization of $488.83 and approximately $34.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000442 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

