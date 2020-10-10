Rate3 (RTE) Trading 5.1% Higher This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, DEx.top, HADAX and Ethfinex. Rate3 has a market cap of $430,910.26 and $144,524.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.01 or 0.05052630 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030989 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Ethfinex, ABCC, DDEX, HADAX, IDEX, FCoin, Bibox, BitForex, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

