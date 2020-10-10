Reviewing Aphria (APHA) and The Competition

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Aphria to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aphria and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -52.27 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million -0.52

Aphria’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aphria and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 360 407 14 2.33

Aphria presently has a consensus target price of $9.47, suggesting a potential upside of 64.72%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 88.72%. Given Aphria’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aphria beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

