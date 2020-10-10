Reviewing Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) & Celestica (NASDAQ:CLS)

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Celestica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Key Tronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Celestica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Celestica and Key Tronic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celestica 1 6 2 0 2.11 Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celestica currently has a consensus target price of $8.55, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Celestica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Celestica is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Profitability

This table compares Celestica and Key Tronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celestica -0.07% 5.10% 1.92% Key Tronic 1.06% 4.13% 1.66%

Risk and Volatility

Celestica has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celestica and Key Tronic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celestica $5.89 billion 0.16 $70.30 million $0.54 13.54 Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.23 $4.76 million $0.44 21.80

Celestica has higher revenue and earnings than Key Tronic. Celestica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Tronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Celestica beats Key Tronic on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc. provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services. It serves the aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, healthtech, capital equipment, enterprise communications, telecommunications, servers, and storage businesses. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

