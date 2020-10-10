Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) and THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) and THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THL Credit has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Portman Ridge Finance and THL Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portman Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 THL Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00

THL Credit has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.95%. Given THL Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe THL Credit is more favorable than Portman Ridge Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of THL Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of THL Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and THL Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance -91.87% 7.42% 3.27% THL Credit -177.41% 7.74% 4.09%

Dividends

Portman Ridge Finance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.4%. THL Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. Portman Ridge Finance pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. THL Credit pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portman Ridge Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Portman Ridge Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and THL Credit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance $26.50 million 2.32 -$12.50 million $0.08 17.25 THL Credit $52.49 million 1.47 -$24.61 million $0.87 2.94

Portman Ridge Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than THL Credit. THL Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portman Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

THL Credit beats Portman Ridge Finance on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments. The company was founded on August 8, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

