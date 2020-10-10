Reviewing Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) and Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMESQ)

Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Summit Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerge Energy Services $313.59 million 0.00 -$128.54 million N/A N/A Summit Materials $2.22 billion 0.98 $61.12 million $0.94 20.39

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Emerge Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Summit Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerge Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Summit Materials 4.53% 9.31% 3.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Emerge Energy Services and Summit Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerge Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Materials 1 3 9 1 2.71

Summit Materials has a consensus target price of $20.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Summit Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Materials is more favorable than Emerge Energy Services.

Summary

Summit Materials beats Emerge Energy Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP is engaged in owning, operation, acquisition and development of energy service assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two business segments: sand and fuel processing and distribution. Emerge Energy Services LP is based in Southlake, Texas.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides paving and related services primarily comprising asphalt paving services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. It has operations in the United States; and British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

