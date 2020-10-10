Seele-N (SEELE) Trading Up 93% This Week

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 43.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and $27.91 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 93% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.58 or 0.05086152 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053992 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00031109 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

