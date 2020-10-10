SiaCashCoin Hits One Day Volume of $4,253.00 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One SiaCashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. SiaCashCoin has a total market capitalization of $59,768.15 and $4,253.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SiaCashCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.42 or 0.05056498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Profile

SiaCashCoin is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,128,602,024 tokens. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SiaCashCoin’s official website is www.SiaCashCoin.com

Buying and Selling SiaCashCoin

SiaCashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SiaCashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SiaCashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SiaCashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SiaCashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.