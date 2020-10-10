SingularityNET (AGI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $405,216.00

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $36.57 million and approximately $405,216.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Liqui, Tidex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00250561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00093114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.01511793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00155896 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,738,023 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DragonEX, Tidex, Kucoin, Liqui, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

