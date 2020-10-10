Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $455.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to report sales of $455.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.00 million. Stepan reported sales of $451.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $460.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million.

SCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of Stepan stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.45. 54,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,937. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $118.82. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $119,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $1,246,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,835,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock worth $2,847,594. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 31.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stepan by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Stepan by 1,612.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

