Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) versus Dialog Semiconductor (NYSE:DLGNF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and Dialog Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. $34.63 billion 13.29 $11.83 billion $2.15 41.29 Dialog Semiconductor $1.57 billion 2.42 $301.45 million $3.47 13.96

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has higher revenue and earnings than Dialog Semiconductor. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 1 0 6 0 2.71 Dialog Semiconductor 0 3 7 0 2.70

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 54.94%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 36.96% 27.42% 19.68% Dialog Semiconductor 11.87% 15.62% 11.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. beats Dialog Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services. It is also involved in investing activities. The company operates in North America, China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The company offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), sub-PMICs, charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, and audio codecs; Bluetooth low energy ICs, voice over DECT, and digital audio and audio codec ICs; AC/DC rapid charge adapters, converters, power adapters, and embedded networking converters, as well as SSL LED and backlight drivers and configurable mixed-signal ICs; and motor control ICS and ASIC controllers. It has a partnership with UNISOC to develop the SC2703, an optimized high-performance power management integrated circuit. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

