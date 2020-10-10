Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $92,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,670.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 28,579 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $873,374.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,312,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,719,032 shares of company stock worth $183,442,366 over the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 35.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,804 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 28.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after purchasing an additional 960,650 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,152,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,773,000 after purchasing an additional 264,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,392,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after buying an additional 136,938 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,281. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

