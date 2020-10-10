Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to post $3.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.63 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $14.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $17.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

TEN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 701,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $537.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.89.

In other Tenneco news, EVP Scott Usitalo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Tenneco by 80.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tenneco by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.