TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $231,565.14 and approximately $28.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 88% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000081 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002309 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001052 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008700 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

