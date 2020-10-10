Torex Gold Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TORXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 93,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,294. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

