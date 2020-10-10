Torex Gold Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TORXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 93,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,294. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Read More: Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations for Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit