Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 129,600 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 61,714 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 1,259.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KODK traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 39,465,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,977. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 139.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

