Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 5,659 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical volume of 1,886 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,349,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $210.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. New Age Beverages has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.59.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in New Age Beverages by 885.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in New Age Beverages by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in New Age Beverages in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in New Age Beverages by 123.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New Age Beverages by 117.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

