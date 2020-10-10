Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 404.25 ($5.28).
A number of equities analysts have commented on TRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 517 ($6.76) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.
In other news, insider Clare Gilmartin sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total transaction of £3,200,000 ($4,181,366.78).
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.
