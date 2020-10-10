Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 404.25 ($5.28).

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 517 ($6.76) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other news, insider Clare Gilmartin sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total transaction of £3,200,000 ($4,181,366.78).

LON:TRN traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 362.60 ($4.74). 1,222,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 559.58 ($7.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 381.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 403.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.13.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

