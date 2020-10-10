Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TMQ opened at $1.80 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.74.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

