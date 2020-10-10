UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,651. UDR has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in UDR by 41.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in UDR by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,323 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in UDR by 276.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 786,455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,653,000 after purchasing an additional 684,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in UDR by 36.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,214,000 after acquiring an additional 542,158 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit