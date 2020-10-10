UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,651. UDR has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in UDR by 41.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in UDR by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,323 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in UDR by 276.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 786,455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,653,000 after purchasing an additional 684,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in UDR by 36.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,214,000 after acquiring an additional 542,158 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

