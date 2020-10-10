Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,286.67 ($29.88).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, insider Tony Rice bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,159 ($28.21) per share, for a total transaction of £107,950 ($141,055.80).

LON ULE traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,140 ($27.96). The company had a trading volume of 467,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,197.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,082.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 22.36.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 54.70 ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 49.70 ($0.65) by GBX 5 ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Electronics will post 12158.9996459 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a GBX 54.60 ($0.71) dividend. This is a positive change from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $39.20. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 73.15%.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

