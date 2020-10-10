Uniswap Reaches Market Cap of $321.98 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00029256 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $321.98 million and approximately $526.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005035 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,866,285 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

