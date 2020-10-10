United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $5.70. 4,413,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,298. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.00. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $44.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 67.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 139,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 56,516 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,115 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.