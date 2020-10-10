United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) to report sales of $6.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.83 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $27.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.26 billion to $27.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.36 billion to $28.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,099,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,075,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,727,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 55.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 265,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 52,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

UNFI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $935.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

