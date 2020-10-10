USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on USAT. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAT traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $8.21. 39,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,771. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $535.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.30. USA Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

