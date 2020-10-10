USDx stablecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,513.00 (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,361.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.50 or 0.02107900 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001011 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00524688 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008816 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.