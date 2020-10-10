Vaccinex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,987 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 682% compared to the typical daily volume of 382 call options.

VCNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,795,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,691. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.