VIDY Reaches Market Cap of $11.16 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, VIDY has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $11.16 million and $619,634.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, Hotbit, MXC and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.65 or 0.05027005 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030949 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

