Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.10 Million

Brokerages expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to announce $315.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.70 million and the highest is $315.38 million. Virtusa posted sales of $328.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.20 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. 456,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,141. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,819,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

