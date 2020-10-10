VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of VLVLY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VOLVO AB/ADR has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $20.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

