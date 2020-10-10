Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches Market Cap of $27.49 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003473 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, DragonEX and Allbit. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $27.49 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.90 or 0.03282447 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,655,521 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Cobinhood, Kucoin, COSS, DragonEX, Coinnest, LATOKEN, Allbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

