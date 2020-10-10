Waves (WAVES) Market Capitalization Achieves $251.83 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Waves has a market cap of $251.83 million and approximately $46.83 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $2.44 or 0.00021452 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Exmo, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00020327 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010243 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009413 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014818 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,233,190 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Huobi, Bittrex, Binance, Coinrail, COSS, Cryptohub, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, HitBTC, Upbit, Exmo, YoBit, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, Kuna, Indodax, Bitbns, Liqui, OKEx, Exrates and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

