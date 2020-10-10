WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $26.82 million and $1.18 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.42 or 0.05056498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.