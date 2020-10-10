Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.76.

WYND has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,733,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,969,000 after purchasing an additional 323,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,064,000 after buying an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,227,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,086,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,173,000 after acquiring an additional 156,647 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

WYND stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,445. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -267.39 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

